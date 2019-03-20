Bears Hold Official Championship Ceremony

By: Nick Hall

AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese and Associate Executive Director Alvin Briggs were at Plainview High School on Thursday, March 14, to officially present coach Robi Coker and the Plainview Bears basketball team with the 2019 3A State Championship trophy. Coach Coker opened the ceremony by thanking the students, fans, and community for supporting the Bears’ basketball program over the past few years. Coker went on to thank former players for laying the foundation for the last two years’ championship run. Coker then introduced Steve Savarese, who commented that he didn’t think there was a school in AHSAA history that had two back to back State Championship games as exciting as Plainview’s. Savarese said, “Coach Coker, in my opinion, is the finest basketball coach in the state of Alabama.” Citing their won-loss record, Savarese said this group of seniors was one of the best classes in AHSAA history, and their 3-point totals over the last two years rank first and second in AHSAA history in all classifications. Savarese also commended the school for bringing the second biggest crowd to the 2019 Final Four, topped only by Mountain Brook who was basically playing at home.