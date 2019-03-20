By: Nick Hall

Tobi Trotter wasted no opportunities at the plate on Monday, driving in four to lead Plainview Bears softball team past Fyffe 15-4 on Monday. Trotter drove in runs on a walk in the second and a triple in the fourth. The Bears secured the victory thanks to ten runs in the fourth inning. The offensive onslaught by Plainview Bears Varsity was led by Kenzi Traylor, Crimson Wells, Krimson Kidd, Mia Tidmore, Jayla Gravitt, and Trotter, who each had RBIs in the inning. Plainview notched ten runs in the fourth inning. Traylor, in addition to posting four RBI’s, earned the win on the mound for the Bears. She surrendered four runs on four hits over five innings, striking out seven. Hatch took the loss for the Red Devils. She went five innings, allowing 15 runs on 16 hits and striking out one. Plainview totaled 14 hits. Wells, Kidd, Jacey Crowell, Gravitt, and Traylor each had two hits to lead the Bears.