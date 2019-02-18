Bears Win 4th Consecutive Area Tournament

By: Nick Hall

Plainview’s senior basketball players were in the eighth grade the last time the Bears weren’t Area Tournament Champs. They’ll finish high school with a perfect record after completely dismantling the Sylvania Rams 103-55 Thursday night at Plainview Arena.

The Bears jumped all over the Rams early. In fact, Sylvania called a time out to regroup , down 12-0 with less than two minutes off the clock. It didn’t help. By the end of the opening period, Plainview had a commanding 39-6 lead. By halftime, it was 58-20.

While Sylvania shot better in the second half, they couldn’t match the offensive performance of Plainview, who shot 62.5 percent overall and 57.7 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. The Bears had four players in double digits.

Caden Millican led the Bears with 18 points and three rebounds. Koby Tinker netted 16 points and grabbed two rebounds. Jonah Williams had 15 points and two rebounds. Grant Sanders scored 11 points and pulled down four rebounds.

“Our guys approach was special, and we were really locked in,” said Coach Robi Coker. “It’s probably as good as we’ve played on both ends of the court in a while. We really shared the ball and executed offensively and defensively. Our full-court pressure was very effective.”