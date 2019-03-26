By: Nick Hall

An early lead helped the Plainview Bears defeat the Geraldine Bulldogs 9-6 last Thursday. Plainview scored on a sacrifice fly by Ashley Spigner in the first inning, a walk by Matt Brown in the second inning, a single by Spigner in the second inning, and a fielder’s choice by Tyler Swanson in the second inning. There was plenty of action on the basepaths as the Bears collected three hits and Geraldine had ten. In the bottom of the first inning, Plainview tied things up at one when Spigner’s sac fly scored one run for the Bears. Plainview pulled away for good with four runs in the second inning. Brown drew a walk in the second, scoring one run, Spigner singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run, and Peppers induced Swanson to hit into a fielder’s choice, but one run scored. The Bears notched four runs in the fourth inning. Ethan Williams, Noah White, Levi Brown, and John Mathis Arnold each drove in runs during the inning. Geraldine scored three runs in the fifth inning. The Bulldog’s big inning was driven by singles by Fowler and Rogers. Tristan Willingham toed the rubber for Plainview Bears. He surrendered five runs on six hits over four and two-thirds innings striking out three. Peppers was on the mound for Geraldine. He lasted three and two-thirds innings allowing two hits and nine runs while striking out one. Fowler threw two and a third innings in relief out of the bullpen. Arnold, Williams, and Spigner each collected one hit to lead the Bears. Geraldine saw the ball well on this day racking up ten hits in the game. Harper, Fowler, and Martin each racked up multiple hits for Geraldine.