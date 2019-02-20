Bulldogs Bite Bison In Opening Round

By: Nick Hall

The North Sand Mountain Bison’s great season came to an end Friday, February 15 at Pete Matthews Coliseum in Jacksonville. The LaFayette Bulldogs sank their teeth in early and refused to let go on their way to a 99-77 win and spot in the Northeast Regional Finals.

The story of the game was LaFayette’s domination inside, both scoring and rebounding. The Bulldogs scored 18 points in the paint to NSM’s six on their way to a 26-17 lead after one period. That included four second chance baskets and six of the fast break. The Bison had none. The second period was much the same, with the Bulldogs taking a 45-27 lead to the locker room at halftime. The third period was pretty much the status quo, but in the fourth period LaFayette began to extend their lead and remove any chance at an NSM comeback.

Russ Marr and Hunter Vest finished the night with 19 points each to lead the way for the Bison offense. Brody Romans followed with 9 points. Jayden Culpepper netted 7 while Luke Maples contributed 6. Stone Yates scored 4 points while Eric Mateo, Zac Boston and Derek Bearden had a basket each. The Bison finish the year with a 20-7 record.