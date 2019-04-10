Bulldogs Down Devils

By: Nick Hall

The Fyffe Lady Red Devils fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 9-6 loss to the Geraldine Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday, April 2. Both pitching staffs had their hands full in a high-scoring affair where Geraldine bested Fyffe. Geraldine scored on a home run by Gracey Johnson, and an error and single by Alyssa Cook in the first inning. Geraldine got things started in the first inning when Johnson homered on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs. The Red Devils tallied three runs in the fourth inning. Fyffe’s big bats were led by Whitley Fields, Anabelle Taylor, and Livia Cowart, all driving in runs in the frame.

Cook led things off on the mound for Geraldine. She went seven innings, allowing six runs on ten hits and striking out eight. Alyssa Morris was in the circle for Fyffe. She allowed one hit and one run, walking zero. Chloe Hatch and Emma Watkins entered the game as relief, throwing six innings and one inning respectively.

The Red Devils hit two home runs on the day. Fields and Taylor each homered in the fourth inning. Fyffe scattered ten hits in the game. Chloe Hatch, Alivia Hatch, Fields, Taylor, and Watkins each had multiple hits for Fyffe. Watkins, Taylor, Fields, Hatch, and Hatch each collected two hits to lead the Red Devils.

Alyssa Cook was in the pitcher’s circle for the Bulldogs. She lasted three innings, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out one and walking one. Geraldine hit two home runs on the day. Johnson’s homer in the first inning and Jerica Willoughby’s in the seventh. The Bulldogs totaled 15 hits. Lydia West, Lilly Rowell, Cook, Johnson, and Jaden Dismuke all managed multiple hits for Geraldine. West went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead the Bulldogs in hits.