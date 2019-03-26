By: Nick Hall

The North Jackson Chiefs defeated the Pisgah Eagles 13-0 on Saturday, March 16, as three pitchers combined to throw a shutout. Dalton Morris induced a fly out from Kristian Wheeler to finish off the game. The win, the Chiefs third on the day, gave North Jackson its second consecutive Jackson County Baseball Championship.

The Chiefs got on the board in the first inning when John Matthews singled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run. North Jackson notched five runs in the second inning. The big inning was driven by doubles from Jordan Eakin and Carter Gass and a single by Logan Morris.

Matthews was the winning pitcher for North Jackson. He allowed zero hits and zero runs over three innings, striking out four. Jordan Cooper and Morris entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief. Morris recorded the last two outs to earn the save for the Chiefs. Kade Griffith took the loss for Pisgah. He went two-thirds of an inning, allowing five runs on three hits.

North Jackson totaled 14 hits in the game. Jodi Moore, Eakin, and Cooper all managed multiple hits for the Chiefs. Eakin and Moore each collected three hits to lead North Jackson. Morris led the Chiefs with two stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with seven stolen bases. North Jackson didn’t commit a single error in the field. Moore had nine chances in the field, the most on the team. Barrett went 1-for-2 at the plate to lead Pisgah in hits.