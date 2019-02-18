Collinsville Edges Asbury 55-52 In Area Finals

By: Nick Hall

The Asbury Rams took control early and led the Collinsville Panthers 19-11 at the end of the first period. Several trips to the foul line helped the Panthers close the lead to 32-28 by halftime. The third period saw multiple lead changes as the Panther’s Isaac Jones knocked down three baskets on his way to tournament MVP honors.

Asbury regained the lead heading into the fourth period and held a slim advantage until the final two minutes. The Panthers were able to milk the clock and hit free throws down the stretch to get the 2A, Area 14 Tournament Championship.

Isaac Jones led the Panthers offensively with 25 points. Kaleb Jones followed with 16. Caleb Pruitt netted 10 while Drew Bobo contributed 4.

“I was really proud of our team for coming from behind like that,” said Panthers’ Coach Jon Tidmore. “They [Asbury] came out really hot and that takes grit and character. They looked like they were going to run away with it, so I’m proud of them for coming back. That’s big.”