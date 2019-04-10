Collinsville Shuts Out Gaylesville

The Collinsville Panthers defeated the Gaylesville Trojans 19-0 on Saturday as three pitchers combined to throw a shutout. Tyler Brackett induced a fly out from Penney to finish off the game. Kaleb Jones led Collinsville at the plate, going 3-for-3 and driving in seven runs. Jones drove in runs on a home run in the second and a grand slam in the third. The Panthers put up 14 runs in the third inning. Collinsville batters contributing to the big inning included Garrett Skelton, Michael Tucker, Dalton Hughes, Jacob Jones, Skelton, and Tyler Mims, all driving in runs in the frame. Malachi Orr led the Panthers to victory on the pitcher’s mound. He went three innings, allowing zero runs on zero hits and striking out one. Ian Gregg and Brackett entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief. Brayden Stordahl toed the rubber for Gaylesville. He surrendered five runs on six hits over two innings, striking out one and walking zero. Yarbrough and Tyler Bentheimer entered the game as a relief, throwing one and one-third innings and two-thirds of an inning respectively. Collinsville tallied two home runs on the day. Jones went for the long ball in the second and third innings. The Panthers had 20 hits on the day. Jones, Hughes, Mason Mckinney, Jones, Skelton, and Mims each had multiple hits for Collinsville. Hughes and Jones all had three hits to lead the Panthers. Jones led Collinsville with two stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with six stolen bases. Collinsville didn’t commit a single error in the field. Mckinney had the most chances in the field with three.