Crossville Wins First Area Title In Over A Decade

By: Nick Hall

The Crossville Lions claimed their first area tournament title since 2008 on Thursday night by defeating the Boaz Pirates 44-37. The game was a defensive struggle from the beginning as evidenced by the low score.

The Lions and Pirates were all knotted up at 11 after one period, but then Crossville went on an 8-0 run to start the second period. Boaz fought back to take a 20-19 lead at the half. In the first minute of the second half, the Lions regained the lead and never relinquished it.

Blake Bouldin recorded a double-double to lead the Lions with 16 points and 16 rebounds. Jesse Bailey followed with 11 points and 9 rebounds. David Chapman netted 9, while Trenton Bryant contributed 8.