Eagles Repeat As Girls 3A State Champs

By: Nick Hall

If I had to think of a hit song to describe Annie Hughes basketball career, the first one that comes to mind is Oops, I Did It Again by Britney Spears. Hughes just can’t help herself when it comes to leading her Pisgah Eagles’ team to State Championships and winning tournament MVP; both of which she did for the second year in a row last Friday. The comparison isn’t perfect though. In the song, Britney says she “got lost in the game.” That rarely, if ever, happens to Hughes. You couldn’t miss her last Friday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham as she put up 24 points and grabbed 8 rebounds to lift the Pisgah Eagles over the Eagles from Montgomery Academy. It was a close game, won in the second period, and sealed down the stretch at the free throw line. Pisgah lost the first period by one, the third period by two and tied in the fourth. But the Eagles from Sand Mountain out-scored the Eagles from the capital city 17-9 in the second, while proving they’re more than a one-woman show in the process. Pisgah had baskets from Hughes, Chloe Womack, Molly Heard, Baily Law, Kennedy Barron, and Madison Myers to take a 27-20 lead to the half. That lead would only drop two points by the final buzzer as the Pisgah Lady Eagles got the 46-41 win to repeat as Class 3A, Girls State Champions.

Law followed Hughes with eight points and two rebounds. Chloe Womack netted five points and pulled down eight rebounds. Abigail Womack scored three points while Heard had two points and seven rebounds. Barron and Myers had two points each and one and two rebounds respectively.