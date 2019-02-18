Fyffe Advances To JSU

By: Nick Hall

The Fyffe Lady Red Devils defeated the Lady Bison of North Sand Mountain last Thursday night to claim the 2A, Area 15 Tournament Championship and advance to face Asbury in sub-regionals.

Fyffe was led offensively by Maggie Woodall who turned in a 15-point night, followed by Gracie Hicks who scored 11 and Madison Myers who netted 7. Update: As of press time, The Lady Red Devils defeated Asbury at sub-region by a score of 68-44. Alexia Barber posted a double-double in the win, scoring 25 points and hauling in 11 rebounds. Hicks netted 14 followed by Maggie Woodall with 11, Anabelle Taylor with 10 and Myers with 7. The Lady Red Devils will now face Sacred Heart Catholic of Anniston in Northeast Regionals at Jacksonville State University on Friday. The Lady Red Devils are 27-5 so far on the season.