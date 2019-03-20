Fyffe Defeats Geraldine On Diamond

By: Nick Hall

The Fyffe Red Devils’ baseball team took the lead late in a 5-3 victory over Geraldine on Saturday. The game was tied at one with the Red Devils batting in the bottom of the fifth. That’s when Fyffe scored on a stolen base during Caleb Lyles’s at bat. Then Lyles doubled, driving in one. Fyffe opened by scoring in the first inning, when an error scored one run for the Red Devils. In the top of the fourth inning, Geraldine tied things up at one when Lusher singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run. Ike Rowell led the Red Devils to victory on the hill. He went six and a third innings, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out eight. Parker Godwin threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen. Godwin recorded the last two outs to earn the save for Fyffe. Lusher took the loss for Geraldine. He surrendered four runs on four hits over two innings, striking out three and walking one. Fowler started the game for Geraldine. He lasted three and two-thirds innings, allowing one hit and one run

Lyles led Fyffe with two hits in three at bats.