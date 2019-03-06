Fyffe Girls End Impressive Run

By: Nick Hall

The Fyffe Lady Red Devils lost a heart breaker at Legacy Arena in Birmingham last Friday as their quest for another girls’ basketball state title came to an end in overtime. The Cold Springs Eagles, noted for their shooting ability, didn’t disappoint, and took a big lead early. In fact, it looked as if the Eagles might run away with the game, but Fyffe wasn’t going to give up that easily. Behind the shooting of Alexia Barber, who finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds on her way to another double-double and all-tournament honors, the Lady Red Devils battled back to tie the ballgame in the final seconds, only to fall in overtime. Marie Woodall had 17 points on the game, followed by Madison Myers and Anabelle Taylor who netted nine each. Maggie Woodall scored six for Fyffe, who ended their season with an impressive 30-6 record and a runner-up finish at state.