Lady Eagles Advance To JSU

By: Nick Hall

The Pisgah Lady Eagles are 3A, Area 15 Tournament Champions once again after decimating the Sylvania Lady Rams by a score of 77-47. Pisgah scored early and often while allowing the Lady Rams to no more than ten points in each of the first three periods. Pisgah led 24-9 at the end of the first, 51-19 at halftime and 75-27 after three.

Update: Before press time, the Lady Eagles knocked off Pleasant Valley in sub-regional play to advance to the Northeast Regional Tournament at Jacksonville State University. Pisgah will face Susan Moore Monday, February 18, 2019 6:00 pm in opening round action.