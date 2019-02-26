Lady Eagles Head Back To Birmingham

By: Nick Hall

It was a slow start for the Pisgah Lady Eagles last Wednesday as they took on the Glencoe Lady Yellow Jackets for a chance at another Final Four appearance. Pisgah managed only six points in the opening period. The Lady Eagles scored off layups by Bailey Law and Abbie Grace Womack as well as free throws by tournament MVP Annie Hughes. Glencoe dominated in the paint early, and Pisgah ended the period down 11-6. However, the second period was all Pisgah. Kaylee Vaught began the comeback for the Lady Eagles by knocking down a 3-pointer less than a minute in, followed by layups from Madison Myers and Hughes, along with free throws by Kennedy Barron and Law. All-tournament player Molly Heard capped off the run with a trey, and the Lady Eagles took a 27-20 lead into the half. Pisgah would never trail again. The third period saw Glencoe continue to battle, but with Hughes attacking the inside and Heard burying threes on the outside, Pisgah held off the Lady Yellow Jackets. Chloe Womack and Barron added layups, and the Lady Eagles led 49-39 at the end of three. The Lady Yellow Jackets cut the lead to six with 5:40 left to play, but Hughes continued to be a force inside during the final period, receiving help from Law and Chloe Womack who each had baskets in the paint. Heard went 5-of-6 from the free throw line down the stretch to help seal the 67-53 win and Northeast Region Championship for Pisgah. Hughes led the Lady Eagles scoring with 32 points, followed by Heard with 14. Bailey Law knocked down six while Barron and Chloe Womack scored four each. Myers and Abbie Grace Womack each contributed a basket.