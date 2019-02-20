Lady Red Devils Head To Regional Finals

By: Nick Hall

It was a great basketball game against to evenly matched opponents but only the Fyffe Lady Red Devils would still have a shot at Birmingham when the final buzzer sounded. Fyffe defeated the Sacred Heart Cardinals 75-69 last Friday night in the Northeast Regional Semi-finals at Jacksonville State University. After giving up a 14-point lead in the second period and then getting it back in the third, the Lady Red Devils allowed the Lady Cardinals to claw their way back once again and force an overtime with the score tied at 66-all. One minute into overtime, Sacred Hearts Lemyiah Harris hit a layup and drew a foul from Fyffe’s Anabelle Taylor. Harris made the free basket and the Cardinals took a 3-point lead. Alexia Barber immediately answered with a layup for the Lady Red Devils, followed by a basket from downtown at the 1:51 mark to give Fyffe a 71-69 lead which they would never relinquish. A pair of free throws by Madison Myers and a layup by Marie Woodall down the stretch, sealed the win for the Lady Red Devils. Gracie Hicks led Fyffe on offense with 17 points, followed by Alexia Barber who recorded a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Madison Myers netted 15 points while Anabelle Taylor also posted a double-double scoring 12 points and hauling in 10 rebounds. Marie and Maggie Woodall scored nine and six points respectively.