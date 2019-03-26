North Jackson Thumps Scottsboro

By: Nick Hall

Hadley Burnette was clutch at the plate with runners on base Thursday, March 14, driving in four on two hits to lead the North Jackson Chiefs softball team past archrival Scottsboro 14-4. The win was the Chiefs first over the Wildcats since 2005.

Burnette drove in runs on a double in the first inning and a home run in the second. North Jackson earned the victory despite allowing Scottsboro to score four runs in the third inning. Olivia Tubbs, Caitlin Terrell, and Tearra Moore each drove in runs during the inning. The Chiefs got on the board in the first inning when an error scored three runs.

Josie Thompson earned the win for the Chiefs. She lasted five innings, allowing seven hits and four runs while striking out six and walking one. Terrell took the loss for Scottsboro. She surrendered seven runs on seven hits over three and two-thirds innings, striking out one. Keiona Doss started the game for Scottsboro. She surrendered seven runs on three hits over one inning.

North Jackson smacked one home run on the day. Burnette went for the long ball in the second inning. The Chiefs racked up ten hits on the day. Burnette and Amber Atkins each managed two hits to lead the Chiefs. Scottsboro had seven hits in the game. Tubbs and Moore all managed multiple hits for Scottsboro.