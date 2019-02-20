Pisgah Lady Eagles Go To Region Finals

By: Nick Hall

The defending 3A State Champion Pisgah Lady Eagles will again play for a shot at the Final Four after dispensing with the Susan Moore Lady Bulldogs Monday night at Pete Matthews Coliseum in Jacksonville.

Although Pisgah led for most of the game, it remained close for the first two periods and was tied 31-31 at the half. The Third period was all Pisgah as the Lady Eagles opened a 23-point lead at its highest, sparked largely by the return of Annie Hughes, who missed most of the first half due to foul trouble. Bailey Law and Molly Heard got the hot hand as well and Pisgah entered the final period with a 54-40 advantage. The Lady Eagle maintained their control into the final period and sealed the win at 71-56.

Law led the Lady Eagles offensive effort with 18 points followed by Kaylee Vaught who scored 15. Hughes netted 13 points on the night while Heard posted a double-double; scoring 11 points and pulling down 13 rebounds to lead both teams off the boards. Chloe Womack finished with 9 points on the night followed by Kennedy Barron with 3 and Madison Myers with 2 points.