Pisgah Wins Tournament Title

The Class 3A No. 2 ranked Pisgah Lady Eagles softball team capped off a 7-0 run through the Bob Jones Tournament this weekend with a 9-5 win over 6A No. 1 ranked Buckhorn, to grab the championship title. Facing a two-run deficit in the top of the fifth, Pisgah’s Kaylee Vaught stepped to the plate and slapped a three-run homer to put the Lady Eagles ahead 4-3. Buckhorn tied the game in the bottom of the fifth, but Pisgah came storming back with four runs in the top of the seventh.

Vaught ended the game 3-for-4. Bobo followed with two hits. Leigha Kirby was on the mound for the Eagles and struck out seven batters in the win.

Pisgah reached the finals by defeating Gardendale 8-3, Coffee County, TN 8-2, Athens 15-2, Caldwell County, NC 9-3. The Lady Eagles also defeated 4A No. 7 ranked Wilson and North Oldham in pool play.