Rams Sweep Bears To Advance In Play-Offs

By: Nick Hall

The Sylvania Rams took games one and two from the Lexington Bears on Friday, April 19, to advance to round two in the AHSAA baseball tournament. In game one, Lexington almost came back from a 7-run deficit, eventually falling 12-11 to the Rams. Lexington scored six runs in the failed comeback on a home run by Tyler Cruse, a single by Jaren Allen, a single by Skyler Putman, a double by Brandon Morris, and a single by Holden Newton. The Bears collected 13 hits in the high-scoring affair. Sylvania had 14 hits on the way to victory. The Rams opened the scoring in the first inning when Riley Johnson drove in one run on a single. The Rams took the lead for good with five runs in the fourth inning. In the fourth Eli Gurley singled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run, Garreth Anderson doubled on a 2-0 count, scoring one run, Drake Casey homered on a 2-0 count, scoring two runs, and Fisher Goza singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run. Lexington scored six runs in the seventh inning. Tyler Cruse, Jaren Allen, Skyler Putman, Brandon Morris, and Nick Newton all contributed in the big inning with RBIs. Casey led the Rams to victory on the hill. He went five innings, allowing five runs on six hits, striking out seven and walking one. Gurley and Brody Smith entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief. Smith recorded the last two outs to earn the save for Sylvania. The Rams tallied 14 hits in the game. Anderson, Casey, Smith, and Goza each had multiple hits for Sylvania. Anderson led the Rams with three hits in five at bats.

Lexington watched game two slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 6-2 loss to Sylvania. The Rams took the lead when Preston Holcomb drew a walk in the first inning, scoring one run. The Rams scored four runs in the third inning. Sylvania batters contributing to the big inning included Smith, Goza, and Gurley, who each had RBIs in the inning. Smith pitched Sylvania to victory. He surrendered two runs on four hits over six innings, striking out eight and walking one. Gurley threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Sylvania will face Winfield at home in round two on Friday at 5:00 pm.