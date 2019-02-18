Red Devils Claim Area Tournament Title Over Bison

By: Nick Hall

North Sand Mountains’ Russell Marr scored 33 points, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Bison over the Fyffe Red Devils. Fyffe defeated NSM 61-55 Friday night in Higdon to claim the 2A, Area 15 Tournament Championship in what Fyffe coach Neal Thrash called an “extremely intense and hard-fought defensive game.”

The Red Devils outscored the Bison in every period, but not by much. Due largely to the shooting of Marr, NSM just wouldn’t go away.

“It may be the hardest we’ve played all year,” said Thrash. “We shot the ball poorly but just kept trying to defend and rebound and it worked out for us.”

Micah Johnson and Parker Godwin each recorded a double-double for the Red Devils. Johnson had 16 points and 12 rebounds while Godwin had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Gabe Gardner netted 14 points while Tate Goolesby contributed 8 points. Tucker Goolesby led off the boards with 16 rebounds.

“Winning at this point on the road is tough,” said Thrash. “I am so proud of my team.”