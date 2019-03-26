Section Shuts Out Ider On Diamond

By: Nick Hall

The Ider Hornets watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 10-0 loss to the Section Lions on Thursday. Section took the lead on a fielder’s choice in the first inning. The Hornets struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing the Lions giving up ten runs. Section fired up the offense in the first inning. Trevier Porter hit into a fielder’s choice scoring one run. Porter was on the pitcher’s mound for Section. He lasted six innings allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out nine. Peyton Hood was on the hill for Ider. He surrendered eight runs on six hits over four and a third innings striking out five. Alex Godwin threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen. Section had 11 hits in the game. Wiley McCutchen, Blake Henry, and Drake McCutchen each had multiple hits for the Lions.