Section Splits First Two With Hatton

As of press time, the Section Lions were still alive after splitting the first two games of round one with the Hatton Hornets. The Lions fell behind early in game one on Monday, April 22, and couldn’t come back in a 12-4 loss. The Hornets scored on a single by Braedon Brown and a groundout by Reed Hill in the first inning. Section lost despite out-hitting Hatton ten to eight. Hatton got things started in the first inning when Brown singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run. The Hornets scored four runs in the fifth inning. The offensive onslaught by Hatton was led by Hill, Trey Steadman, and Chet Terry, all sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning. Steadman was on the mound for the Hornets. He went five and a third innings, allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out seven. Trevier Porter was on the hill for the Lions. He went four and a third innings, allowing six runs on four hits and striking out four. Johnathan Carroll and Jacob Gentry entered the game as relief, throwing one and two-thirds innings and one inning respectively. Section tallied ten hits. Gentry, Cole Woods, and Carroll each managed multiple hits for the Lions. Gentry went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead Section in hits.

Section had everything working in game two, winning big over Hatton 25-4. The Lions got things started in the first inning. An error scored one run for Section. The Lions notched 11 runs in the fourth inning. Section put the pressure on, led by singles by Johnathan Carroll and Taylor Payne, doubles by Trevier Porter and Blake Henry, a walk by Cole Woods, a triple by Payne, and a groundout by Drake McCutchen. Payne led things off on the hill for the Lions. He allowed one hit and one run over two-thirds of an inning, walking one. Section racked up 18 hits. McCutchen, Payne, Carroll, Jacob Gentry, Porter, and Henry each had multiple hits for the Lions. Gentry, Carroll, Payne, and McCutchen all had three hits to lead Section. Game three was scheduled for 4:30 pm today after press time.