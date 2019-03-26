Sylvania Gets Walk-off Win

By: Nick Hall

The Sylvania Rams took last Tuesday’s game in dramatic fashion with a 15-14 walk-off victory over the Pisgah Eagles. The game was tied at 14 with Sylvania batting in the bottom of the eighth when Garreth Anderson singled on a 3-2 count scoring one run. Anderson collected five hits in six at bats to help lead the Rams to victory. Anderson doubled in the first, homered in the second, singled in the fifth, homered in the sixth, and singled in the eighth. Pisgah got on the board in the first inning. Wyatt Whisenant drew a walk scoring two runs. The Rams evened things up at 14 in the bottom of the seventh inning. Sylvania put up six runs in the sixth inning. The Rams’ big inning was driven by singles by Brody Smith and Eli Gurley, a sac fly by Preston Holcomb, and a home run by Anderson. Smith earned the victory on the hill for Sylvania. He allowed zero hits and zero runs over one and two-thirds innings striking out five and walking zero. Nathan King and Bo Jordan entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief. Nicholas Feltman took the loss for Pisgah. He lasted two and two-thirds innings allowing nine hits and six runs while walking zero. Kristian Wheeler started the game for the Eagles. He went five innings, allowing nine runs on nine hits, striking out seven, and walking one. Fisher Goza started the game for Sylvania. Sylvania launched two home runs on the day. Anderson had a homer in the second and sixth innings. The Rams totaled 18 hits in the game. Anderson, Smith, Gurley, Goza, and Drake Casey each racked up multiple hits for Sylvania. Anderson led the Rams with five hits in six at bats. Pisgah collected 11 hits on the day. Wheeler, Rhyan Barrett, Whisenant, and Christian Medlock each collected multiple hits for Pisgah. Wheeler went 3-for-5 at the plate to lead Pisgah in hits.