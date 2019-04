The Rams’ Rackets Are On Fire

The Sylvania Rams boys tennis team picked up 5 more victories to remain undefeated at 10-0 on the year.

Sylvania defeated Faith Donoho 5-4 on March

15th.

Number 1 Singles: Jarred Higgins lost

Number 2 Singles: Kenyon Stover lost

Number 3 Singles: Mason Sanders won 8-5

Number 4 Singles: Jordan Johnson won 9-7

Number 5 Singles: Drake Justus won 8-4

Number 6 Singles: Clayton Wilks won 8-4

Number 1 Doubles: Higgins/Sanders lost

Number 2 Doubles: Stover/Justus lost

Number 3 Doubles: Wilks/Logan McCullough

won 10-8

Sylvania defeated Scottsboro 7-2 on March 17th

Number 1 Singles: Jarred Higgins lost

Number 2 Singles: Kenyon Stover won 8-2

Number 3 Singles: Mason Sanders won 8-0

Number 4 Singles: Jordan Johnson won 8-4

Number 5 Singles: Drake Justus won 8-5

Number 6 Singles: Clayton Wilks won 8-2

Number 1 Doubles: Higgins/Sanders lost

Number 2 Doubles: Stover/Justus won 8-4

Number 3 Doubles: Wilks/Logan McCullough

won 8-0

Sylvania defeated Dade County High School 9-0

on March 21st

Number 1 Singles: Jarred Higgins won 8-4

Number 2 Singles: Kenyon Stover won 8-0

Number 3 Singles: Mason Sanders won 8-1

Number 4 Singles: Jordan Johnson won 8-1

Number 5 Singles: Drake Justus won 8-0

Number 6 Singles: Clayton Wilks won 8-1

Number 1 Doubles: Higgins/Sanders won 8-0

Number 2 Doubles: Stover/Justus won 8-3

Number 3 Doubles: Wilks/Logan McCullough

won 8-1

Sylvania defeated Victory Christian 9-0 on March

21st

Number 1 Singles: Jarred Higgins won 8-6

Number 2 Singles: Kenyon Stover won 8-1

Number 3 Singles: Mason Sanders won 8-5

Number 4 Singles: Jordan Johnson won 10-8

Number 5 Singles: Drake Justus won 8-3

Number 6 Singles: Clayton Wilks won 8-2

Number 1 Doubles: Higgins/Sanders won 8-4

Number 2 Doubles: Stover/Justus won 8-4

Number 3 Doubles: Wilks/Logan McCullough

won 8-2

Sylvania defeated Pleasant Valley 7-2 on April

1st

Number 1 Singles: Clayton Wilks lost

Number 2 Singles: Kenyon Stover won 8-1

Number 3 Singles: Mason Sanders won 8-5

Number 4 Singles: Jordan Johnson won 8-4

Number 5 Singles: Drake Justus lost

Number 6 Singles: Logan McCullough won 8-0

Number 1 Doubles: Johnson/Sanders won 8-4

Number 2 Doubles: Stover/Justus won 8-1

Number 3 Doubles: Wilks/Logan McCullough

won 8-0

Sylvania defeated Victory Christian 9-0 on March

21st

Number 1 Singles: Jarred Higgins won 8-6

Number 2 Singles: Kenyon Stover won 8-1

Number 3 Singles: Mason Sanders won 8-5

Number 4 Singles: Jordan Johnson won 10-8

Number 5 Singles: Drake Justus won 8-3

Number 6 Singles: Clayton Wilks won 8-2

Number 1 Doubles: Higgins/Sanders won 8-4

Number 2 Doubles: Stover/Justus won 8-4

Number 3 Doubles: Wilks/Logan McCullough

won 8-2

The Lady Rams Rackets picked up 4 victories

recently to move to 5-5 on the season.

Sylvania defeated Fort Payne 9-0 on March 5th

Number 1 Singles: Natalie Easterby won 8-2

Number 2 Singles: Audrey Schrader won 8-1

Number 3 Singles: Lacey Hall won 8-5

Number 4 Singles: Sarah Smothers won 8-3

Number 5 Singles: Baylee Blevins won 8-5

Number 6 Singles: Cloey Morgan won 9-7

Number 1 Doubles: Schrader/Hall won 8-0

Number 2 Doubles: Easterby/Melinda Little won

8-4

Number 3 Doubles: Smothers/Blevins won 8-1

Sylvania defeated Scottsboro 5-4 on March 19th

Number 1 Singles: Natalie Easterby lost

Number 2 Singles: Audrey Schrader lost

Number 3 Singles: Lacey Hall won 8-3

Number 4 Singles: Sarah Smothers won 9-7

Number 5 Singles: Baylee Blevins lost 0-8

Number 6 Singles: Cloey Morgan won 8-1

Number 1 Doubles: Schrader/Hall won 8-5

Number 2 Doubles: Easterby/Melinda Little lost

2-8

Number 3 Doubles: Smothers/Blevins won 8-3

Sylvania defeated Pleasant Valley 8-1 on April

1st

Number 1 Singles: Natalie Easterby lost

Number 2 Singles: Audrey Schrader won 8-2

Number 3 Singles: Lacey Hall won 8-4

Number 4 Singles: Sarah Smothers won 8-1

Number 5 Singles: Baylee Blevins won 8-0

Number 6 Singles: Cloey Morgan won 8-0

Number 1 Doubles: Schrader/Hall won 8-2

Number 2 Doubles: Easterby/Melinda Little won

8-5

Number 3 Doubles: Smothers/Blevins won 8-0

Sylvania defeated Victory Christian 8-1 on

April 2nd

Number 1 Singles: Natalie Easterby lost

Number 2 Singles: Audrey Schrader won 9-7

Number 3 Singles: Lacey Hall won 8-6

Number 4 Singles: Sarah Smothers won 8-2

Number 5 Singles: Baylee Blevins won 8-3

Number 6 Singles: Cloey Morgan won 8-2

Number 1 Doubles: Schrader/Hall won 8-6

Number 2 Doubles: Easterby/Melinda Little

won 8-6

Number 3 Doubles: Smothers/Blevins won 8-1