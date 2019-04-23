Rainsville Library’s Summer Reading Program

Registration for the Rainsville Public Library’s Summer Reading Program begins Wednesday, May 1 and will run through Monday, June 3.

This year’s theme is “A Universe of Stories.” Children who have completed grades K-6 and live in DeKalb or Jackson counties are eligible to participate in the program. We will have several programs throughout June and July, concluding with our Awards Day and pool party sponsored by Farmer’s Telecommunications and the City of Rainsville on July 25. All participants will have reading goals they must meet to attend the ending party. We will also have a Pre-K reading program for children ages 2-5, a young adult program for ages 12-17, and an adult program for ages 18 and up. Please contact the library for more information.

We want to thank our sponsors; without them, our Summer Reading Program would not be a success! The 2019 Summer Reading Program Sponsors are Farmer’s Telecommunications Cooperative, City of Rainsville, Wordsouth, Stevi B’s, and DeSoto State Park.

For more information contact the Rainsville Public Library at 256-638-3311 or by email at rpl1@farmerstel.com.