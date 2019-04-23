Valley Head Tigers County Golf Champs

By: David Marks

The DeKalb County Girls’ Golf Tournament has a new champion, the Valley Head Lady Tigers. Team members of the Lady Tigers are Kallie Ingram, Ally Smith, and Emma Harrison. Coaches Chuck Williams and Shane Ingram head the program. The lady Tigers scored an overall score of 392, which gave them 1st place in DeKalb County. Team leader Kallie Ingram pushed the team to a victory with an overall score of 111. Coach Chuck Williams stated, “I was very impressed with Kallie’s performance. She maintained calmness while she was under pressure.” Williams went on to state, “I was also very impressed with Ally Smith and Emma Harrison, who are both new this year to the golf team.” This tournament was the first time both Smith and Harrison had competed in the county golf tournament and for the Valley Head Lady Tigers Golf Team. Kallie Ingram won “Low Medalist” with a score of 111. Team member Emma Harrison also placed 3rd with a score of 136. Both Ingram and Harrison were DeKalb Golf All-County. Valley Head Boys Golf team also had their accomplishments for the tournament. Lane Ingram finished the tournament with a score of 79, giving him the awards for “Low Medalist” and “Best Score” in the Dekalb County Golf Tournament. Ingram was also selected for the All-County team.